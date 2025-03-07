Following in the footsteps of the private sector, the federal government is starting to embrace the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI). As of December 2023, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported nearly 1,200 current and planned AI use cases across 20 federal agencies.



The Office of Management and Budget’s AI Intelligence Community of Practice has already attracted 12,000 members across more than 100 federal, state and local government agencies.

As AI takes root, IBM continues to build on its deep experience with the federal government by helping agencies understand how to implement this new technology. At the foundation of our AI efforts lies our partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which enables us to deliver innovative AI solutions built on AWS technology stacks.

Together, IBM and AWS are helping federal agencies navigate the complexities of AI implementation and identify areas of opportunity—from proofs of concept (POCs) to fully operational systems—while helping to ensure compliance with stringent security and data governance requirements.



5 key questions can guide federal agencies as they implement AI: