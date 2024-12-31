The 5 most impactful cybersecurity guidelines (and 3 that fell flat)

The best cybersecurity guidelines have made a huge difference in protecting data from theft and compromise, both in the United States and around the world.

These guidelines are comprehensive sets of recommended practices, procedures and principles designed to help organizations and individual people safeguard their digital assets, systems and data from malicious attacks. They can cover a wide range of practices and exist in part to collect and share best practices and strategies based on industry standards and expert knowledge. Crucially, they’re frequently updated to address evolving threats and technological advancements.

Truly effective cybersecurity guidelines serve as a roadmap for maximizing security. They are comprehensive, addressing both technical and organizational aspects. They come with clear governance structures, detailed implementation plans and the flexibility to adapt. And they recognize the importance of the human element, focusing on user empowerment and education rather than assuming and criticizing user ignorance.

However, not all cybersecurity guidelines are created equal. The least effective practices tend to overemphasize technology at the expense of human factors, neglect usability considerations, fail to address operational aspects or lack provisions for continuous assessment and improvement.

Here are the five cybersecurity guidelines that have made the biggest positive impact and three that could use some work.