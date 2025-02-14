4 ways to bring cybersecurity into your community

It’s easy to focus on technology when talking about cybersecurity. However, the best prevention measures rely on the education of those who use technology. Organizations training their employees is the first step. But the industry needs to expand the concept of a culture of cybersecurity and take it from where it currently stands as an organizational responsibility to a global perspective.

When every person who uses technology — for work, personal use and school — views cybersecurity as their responsibility, it becomes much harder for cyber criminals to successfully launch attacks. Achieving this goal starts with taking precautions to reduce personal risk through securing devices and data. However, each of us also needs to recognize and report all potential cyber threats we run across.

A global culture of cybersecurity is only possible when corporate organizations, nonprofits and universities all work to spread the message and include outreach in their mission. Here are four ways to take cybersecurity into the community to help create a global culture of cybersecurity: