With SAP customers being responsible for 84% of global commerce, it is crucial that an enterprise’s SAP testing suite is both accurate and comprehensive. However, the complexity of SAP environments often makes testing a time-consuming and resource-intensive undertaking.
Traditional testing automation methods, while helpful, still require significant manual effort in test case creation, data generation and analysis. Generative AI (gen AI) is set to transform this process, offering powerful new capabilities to enhance both the quality and efficiency of SAP testing.
The following 3 use cases explore how generative AI can significantly improve SAP test automation, leading to faster release cycles, reduced costs and more robust SAP systems.
One of the most challenging tasks in SAP testing is the creation of comprehensive and effective test cases and the corresponding automation scripts. Gen AI can dramatically streamline this process through:
With over 450 functional specifications in scope, the IBM® Intelligent Script Generation for SAP tool offers a quick and simple way to generate comprehensive test scripts in minutes instead of hours.
High-quality test data is essential for effective SAP testing. However, using production data can pose security and privacy risks, while manually creating diverse and realistic synthetic data is often impractical. Gen AI offers an elegant solution:
IBM’s Synthetic Data Generator, available on watsonx®, is a no-code graphical flow editor tool that allows users to create structured synthetic data. It offers two primary data generation options: masking and mimicking production data to generate synthetic tabular data or defining a custom data schema to generate synthetic data based on specific requirements.
Beyond generating test artifacts, gen AI can revolutionize how we understand and act upon test results, providing deeper insights and more effective reporting:
By using IBM® watsonx.ai® and IBM® watsonx Assistant®, one IBM customer saw up to 90% improvement in turnaround time for creation of a quarterly report.
Generative AI is set to revolutionize SAP testing by addressing the inherent complexities and resource demands of traditional methods. By automating test case and script generation, creating diverse synthetic test data and providing enhanced reporting with intelligent anomaly detection and root cause analysis, gen AI significantly boosts quality and efficiency.
This improvement leads to faster release cycles, reduced costs and more robust SAP systems, ultimately transforming the landscape of SAP testing.