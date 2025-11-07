Artificial Intelligence Compute and servers IT automation

3 ways generative AI is revolutionizing SAP testing to boost quality and efficiency

Published 11/07/2025
Analese Lutz

With SAP customers being responsible for 84% of global commerce, it is crucial that an enterprise’s SAP testing suite is both accurate and comprehensive. However, the complexity of SAP environments often makes testing a time-consuming and resource-intensive undertaking.

Traditional testing automation methods, while helpful, still require significant manual effort in test case creation, data generation and analysis. Generative AI (gen AI) is set to transform this process, offering powerful new capabilities to enhance both the quality and efficiency of SAP testing.

The following 3 use cases explore how generative AI can significantly improve SAP test automation, leading to faster release cycles, reduced costs and more robust SAP systems.

1. Generating test cases and scripts with precision

One of the most challenging tasks in SAP testing is the creation of comprehensive and effective test cases and the corresponding automation scripts. Gen AI can dramatically streamline this process through:

  • Automated test case generation: Based on user stories and functional documentation, generative AI can be used to create a wide range of test cases, covering scenarios that manual creation might overlook.
  • Script generation and optimization: Once test cases are defined, gen AI can generate executable test scripts in various automation frameworks (such as Tricentis, Worksoft and Selenium). It can also optimize existing scripts by suggesting improvements based on code analysis and execution data. This process significantly reduces the time and effort spent on manual script development and maintenance.
  • Maintaining traceability: Gen AI can link generated test cases and scripts directly back to requirements and user stories, ensuring comprehensive test coverage and simplifying auditing processes.

With over 450 functional specifications in scope, the IBM® Intelligent Script Generation for SAP tool offers a quick and simple way to generate comprehensive test scripts in minutes instead of hours.

2. Generating synthetic test data for realistic scenarios

High-quality test data is essential for effective SAP testing. However, using production data can pose security and privacy risks, while manually creating diverse and realistic synthetic data is often impractical. Gen AI offers an elegant solution:

  • Creating diverse and edge-case data: Beyond typical scenarios, gen AI can generate data for specific edge cases, rare conditions and boundary values that are essential for thoroughly testing system resilience and error handling.
  • Maintaining data consistency: In complex SAP systems, maintaining consistency across various interconnected tables and modules is vital. Gen AI can help ensure that generated synthetic data maintains referential integrity, preventing data corruption and enabling realistic end-to-end testing.
  • On-demand data generation: Testers can request synthetic data for specific test scenarios on demand, eliminating the bottlenecks associated with traditional data provisioning methods. This process accelerates test cycles and allows for more agile testing practices.

IBM’s Synthetic Data Generator, available on watsonx®, is a no-code graphical flow editor tool that allows users to create structured synthetic data. It offers two primary data generation options: masking and mimicking production data to generate synthetic tabular data or defining a custom data schema to generate synthetic data based on specific requirements.

3. Enhanced reporting and analytics for deeper insights

Beyond generating test artifacts, gen AI can revolutionize how we understand and act upon test results, providing deeper insights and more effective reporting:

  • Intelligent anomaly detection: Gen AI can analyze vast amounts of test execution data to identify patterns and anomalies that might indicate underlying issues, even in tests that appear to pass.
  • Root cause analysis assistance: When failures occur, gen AI can assist in root cause analysis by correlating test failures with code changes, configuration modifications and historical defect data. It can suggest potential causes and point to relevant logs or system information.
  • Automated report generation with actionable insights: Instead of generic test reports, gen AI can generate customized, concise reports that highlight critical issues, prioritize defects based on impact and likelihood and suggest actionable recommendations for improvement. This transforms raw data into valuable intelligence for stakeholders.

By using IBM® watsonx.ai® and IBM® watsonx Assistant®, one IBM customer saw up to 90% improvement in turnaround time for creation of a quarterly report.

The future of SAP testing

Generative AI is set to revolutionize SAP testing by addressing the inherent complexities and resource demands of traditional methods. By automating test case and script generation, creating diverse synthetic test data and providing enhanced reporting with intelligent anomaly detection and root cause analysis, gen AI significantly boosts quality and efficiency.

This improvement leads to faster release cycles, reduced costs and more robust SAP systems, ultimately transforming the landscape of SAP testing.

