With SAP customers being responsible for 84% of global commerce, it is crucial that an enterprise’s SAP testing suite is both accurate and comprehensive. However, the complexity of SAP environments often makes testing a time-consuming and resource-intensive undertaking.

Traditional testing automation methods, while helpful, still require significant manual effort in test case creation, data generation and analysis. Generative AI (gen AI) is set to transform this process, offering powerful new capabilities to enhance both the quality and efficiency of SAP testing.

The following 3 use cases explore how generative AI can significantly improve SAP test automation, leading to faster release cycles, reduced costs and more robust SAP systems.