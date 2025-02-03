3 key opportunities for finance teams in SAFe 6.0

Value streams, which represent the end-to-end flow of value to customers, are emphasized in SAFe 6.0. For every value-stream defined, finance teams can collaborate with agile teams to identify financial waste, bottlenecks, and improvement opportunities. By analyzing financial data within the context of value streams, finance teams become valuable contributors, offering insights and recommendations to optimize costs, improve resource utilization, and maximize the value delivered to customers.

SAFe Summit Nashville brought the spotlight back onto flow and value streams this year. In addition to spreading the importance of applying the eight flow accelerators introduced in SAFe 6.0 to eliminate impediments and simplify value streams throughout, the Summit also emphasizes another critical aspect. It focuses on the criticality of measuring and optimizing value stream flow with Flow Metrics, a key to true business agility.

SAFe 6.0 also differentiates between development, operational and business agility value streams (BAVS), which opens additional need and opportunities for finance teams to contribute. This partnership between finance and agile teams fosters a culture of continuous improvement and financial efficiency at the core of how value is delivered.