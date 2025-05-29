“How do we set our people up for the future? We feel it’s by giving them the confidence to use AI in different situations as part of their own development.”3

Tamara Vrooman

CEO

Vancouver Airport Authority

Empowering an entire organization to benefit from AI isn’t just about adopting AI, it’s about thoughtfully applying it to pain points and growth opportunities across an organization.

A Deloitte survey reported that 26% of organizations are exploring autonomous agent development4. AI agents shaping industries and workflows, but with their proliferation comes a growing number of AI vendors, agent sprawl and multiplying digital complexity.

Despite the optimism around AI and autonomous agents, leaders express doubt in their ability to scale within an organization. In the Deloitte survey, more than 2/3 of respondents said 30% or fewer of their investments will scale in the next 3 to 6 months5. This increased use of AI throughout an organization without a clear vision for the communication and orchestration across the business sets the stage for productivity shortfalls—not the promise of AI that leaders expect. This paradox emphasizes how important it is for business leaders to identify the right AI for the right process and find key high-value workflows to apply the right blend of AI for an AI-first organizational transformation.

“Your AI roadmap should be the company’s strategy fueled by AI, data, process, people and culture."6

Shobhit Varshney

VP and Senior Partner, Americas AI Leader, IBM Consulting.