10 Steps to Create a Successful Cloud and AI Strategy

IT transformation is the basis of competitive advantage for modern enterprises. Your IT infrastructure determines how quickly you can respond to new market opportunities, how fast you scale, and how well you can serve your customers.
As the digital economy continues to rapidly expand and evolve, organizations must be able to match its pace. Cloud computing has proven to be instrumental in powering digital transformation that is crucial to achieving true business agility, and hybrid multicloud—the next generation of cloud—is the most flexible and effective IT architecture for innovation. Twenty-one percent of the world’s enterprises have already implemented hybrid multicloud to varying degrees (IDC’s Cloud Pulse, 1Q20), and this number will continue to increase drastically.
While hybrid multicloud helps modernize your IT environment, adding artificial intelligence (AI) can improve the way people work, change how enterprises operate, and even transform entire industries. AI provides capabilities that not only offer cost savings, but also drastically improve business outcomes. It can help organizations automate critical processes, predict and form outcomes at both the macro and micro levels, allow employees to engage in higher-value, more meaningful work, and ultimately optimize and streamline operations.
Hybrid multicloud platforms minimize data siloes and bring together disparate data across environments, creating a unified data architecture needed for AI deployment. Hybrid multicloud also accelerates the development and deployment of AI at scale, and, in turn, AI simplifies and automates the management of hybrid multicloud.
These two technologies are driving IT transformation, and their combined effect can amplify business outcomes. Enterprises need to adopt a holistic hybrid multicloud and AI strategy to produce robust results.
An AI-powered organization primed for digital transformation can only be achieved through strategic planning and consistent execution. Approaching hybrid multicloud and AI together in a holistic and unified strategy is necessary for enterprises to unlock business agility and realize long-term value.
For more information on the 10 steps to a successful cloud and AI strategy, read this IDC Infobrief.