Yutaro Furuno Regional Business Development Executive, IBM

Yutaro Furuno has +10 years experience in leading program and project delivery in banking domain, aligning with client's ambition, eliminating impediments and driving our engagements and communication with relevant senior stakeholders. He led a banking consulting team for junior consultants and banking compliance team, additionally joined in-house transformation program as a chief of stuff to IBM senior advisor in Japan.

He is currently working in Singapore as a regional business development executive for Japanese banks across APAC regions, mining new opportunities and managing multi-countries and complex IT/consulting projects.