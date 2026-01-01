Yusuf Mirza Associate Partner & CTO Assets and Solutions Telco & Media Industry CoE, IBM Consulting

Yusuf Mirza is an Associate Partner and the CTO for Assets and Solutions within the IBM Consulting Telco & Media Global Center of Competence. With over 20 years of experience in the Network OSS domain—spanning assurance, fulfillment, and orchestration—he now spearheads IBM’s global efforts to weave cutting-edge AI into the fabric of telecom operations, planning, and network assurance. Yusuf leads the development of reusable, mission-critical assets and solutions designed to bridge the "trust gap" and accelerate the transition to self-healing, AI-driven networks for operators worldwide.