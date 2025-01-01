Yuriko Sugihara Senior Consultant, IBM

Yuriko Sugihara is a Senior Consultant at IBM, with 6 years of experience in the banking sector. She provides end-to-end support for operational improvements and system implementation, helping clients achieve their global business goals. Yuriko also has experience working in Singapore for two years, further strengthening her expertise in cross-border projects. She holds a Bachelor of Liberal Arts from International Christian University, including a study abroad program at The Chinese University of Hong Kong.