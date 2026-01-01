佐藤 裕美 CSR Manager - Social Impact Programs, IBM Japan

Yumi Satoh is a Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at IBM Japan. With seven years of experience in IBM Software Sales and nine years in IBM Consulting Sales—where she consistently supported clients in the financial industry—Yumi joined IBM’s CSR team in late 2021. She leads key social impact initiatives, including IBM SkillsBuild, and advances volunteerism and CSR awareness across IBM Japan. Yumi specializes in aligning global CSR strategies with local needs, driving impactful programs and partnerships that benefit both Japanese society and IBM.