Yogi Goyal Global Managing Partner, AI-First Business Services

Yogi Goyal is a global business transformation leader with more than 27 years of experience in technology-enabled services. He currently serves as Global Managing Partner and Service Line Leader for AI-First Business Services at IBM Consulting, where he leads the worldwide strategy, growth, and delivery of intelligent operations powered by AI, automation, and advanced analytics. In this role, Yogi partners with C-suite executives to reimagine and modernize core business functions, including finance, procurement, supply chain, HR, and customer operations across industries, driving measurable business outcomes through operating model transformation and AI-led innovation. He is responsible for shaping IBM’s global Business Operations strategy, embedding AI at the core of service delivery, and scaling digital transformation programs across complex multinational enterprises.