Yoav Kantor Research Staff Member, IBM

Yoav is a Research Staff Member at IBM Research in the Language Technologies group. His work focuses on Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), including RAG evaluation, AutoRAG, and Agentic RAG, as well as automatic summarization techniques such as Key Point Summarization, which enables the synthesis and numeric quantization of textual feedback. He holds a master's degree in Computer Science with a focus on distributed systems and machine learning in the NLP domain.