Yamini Rao Data Scientist , IBM

Yamini Rao is a Data Scientist and AI Engineer with a passion for driving innovation at the intersection of data, AI, and business.

With expertise in Data Analytics and Machine learning, along with a strong background in Developer Advocacy and Consultancy, Yamini has worked with numerous organisations to harness the power of data and AI to drive growth, improve efficiency, and unlock new opportunities.

Yamini Rao is dedicated to sharing knowledge, promoting responsible AI practices, and fostering collaboration in the data and AI community.