Whitney Leak Global Product and Partner Marketing Lead, Adobe Consulting, IBM

Whitney Leak is a product marketing leader with 20 years of professional experience focused on enterprise go-to-market strategy. She specializes in shaping positioning, messaging, and launch strategies for complex products, services, and partner-led solutions—driving clarity, differentiation, and market adoption in highly competitive environments.

In her current role, Whitney leads global go-to-market efforts for Adobe consulting offerings, partnering closely with sales, delivery, and alliance teams to translate strategy into scalable, market-ready execution. Throughout her career, she has held product and partner marketing leadership roles across large, cross-functional portfolios, where she led portfolio-level messaging, sales enablement, and field readiness initiatives for global teams.