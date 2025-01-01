Walid Rjaibi Global Product Architect for Quantum Safe

Dr. Walid Rjaibi is a Distinguished Engineer and Chief Architect for Quantum Safe Cryptography at IBM, globally recognized for his leadership in cybersecurity innovation and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). Throughout his career, he has held senior technical and leadership roles and led the development of mission-critical security technologies deployed across thousands of organizations worldwide, while advising enterprises and government institutions on complex security modernization and quantum-safe transformation initiatives. He holds 30 granted patents, has authored scientific papers published in leading journals, and is the co-author of Becoming Quantum Safe, published by Wiley in 2025.