Vishwas Balakrishna Product Director, IBM Optim

Vishwas Balakrishna is an accomplished professional specializing in AI-driven leadership, enterprise-scale digital transformation, and cloud-based automation.

His core competencies include:

- Machine Learning & Predictive Analytics: Designing and deploying models that enable data-driven decision-making.

- Artificial Intelligence–powered Customer Solutions: Developing scalable AI approaches to enhance service delivery and customer experience.

- Cloud Automation: Implementing cloud-based architectures that streamline operations and improve scalability.

He brings a strategic orientation toward innovation and efficiency, driving high-impact change in digital environments.