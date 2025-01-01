Vishal Chahal Vice President, IBM India Software Lab

Vishal Chahal leads the IBM Software Lab in India as the Vice President of engineering development and design. He drives innovation, product engineering, product management and design across various units of IBM Software.

Previously he has led several technical and leadership roles across product development, pre-sales, cross BU collaborations and System Integrators. Vishal has been a certified specialist on Data and AI with experience across various industry verticals. He has architected AI-powered solutions for large scale deployment across Telco, Banking, Insurance, Aviation and Healthcare Industries. He specialises in AI-powered Automation, Cognitive Platforms, Advanced Analytics, Advanced Visualisation, DataWarehouse and Data Integration technologies.