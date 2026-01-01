Vishal Anand CTO and E2E Agentic AI, Data & Platforms Lead, IBM Consulting

Vishal is a Chief Technologist, Distinguished Architect and Master Inventor in IBM Consulting. He has 22 years of thought leadership ingenuity in leading at the intersection of data platforms, agentic-applied AI, hybrid-multi-clouds, digital transformation and enterprise architecture across various industries and geographies. He is also a Fellow of the British Computer Society (FBCS), a certified Thought Leader Executive Architect, and an Open Group Distinguished Architect with multiple patents, innovations and publications in the various fields of IT including applied AI, autonomous executions, data platforms, cloud platforms, containers orchestration, SDLC and next-gen virtualization - in addition to being a published author of Generative AI for Enterprises, Essential Insights for Decision Makers.