Vincent Wang AI Deployment & Industry Lead, IBM Consulting

Vincent co-Lead the IBM Global Utilities Agentic AI Lighthouse Council, uniting founding North American utilities with IBM to co-build an agentic AI suite for energy & utilities using IBM's Forward Deployment Unit methodology. The combined member footprint serves ~53M customers, meters, and people across 26 US states and 2 Canadian provinces. He is driving a co-built suite across three workstreams (Customer, Finance/ERP, Asset/EAM) targeting outcomes, and leading agentic AI deployments with a lean team across multiple utilities, spanning finance, high-bill and exception management, and customer operations.