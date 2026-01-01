Vincent Perrin IBM Principal Software Technical Leader France

As Technical Director for IBM Software Solutions in France, I lead a team of experienced technical specialists who design innovative business solutions using IBM technologies in Data and Automation. My mission is to drive the success of IBM Software in France, foster a high-performance culture, and grow the team’s technical expertise.

With over 20 years of experience in IT, digital marketing, customer experience, and unified communications, I’ve built strong expertise in artificial intelligence. Passionate about digital sciences and innovation, I enjoy sharing knowledge and ideas with students, partners, and colleagues. I’m also a certified IT architect and specialist, as well as a PADI Open Water scuba diving instructor.