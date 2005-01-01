Vincent Hsu IBM Fellow, VP & CTO IBM Storage, IBM

Vincent Hsu leads IBM’s technical strategy across big data, cloud storage, and software-defined infrastructure. With 30+ years in enterprise storage, he has shaped IBM’s innovation, earning distinctions such as IBM Fellow (2012), Distinguished Engineer (2005), and CTO for IBM Disk Storage (2009). A Master Inventor and member of the IBM Academy of Technology, Hsu holds an M.S. in Computer Engineering and an MBA from the University of Arizona. As a mentor, he champions peer learning, career growth, and professional development to empower future innovators.