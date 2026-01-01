Vidyasagar Chikkala CIO, FlexiVan

As Chief Information Officer at FlexiVan, Sagar leads technology strategy, governance and innovation to develop the industry-leading supply-chain orchestration platform to enhance customer value through tools and insights. Sagar is a technology expert and leader with over 30 years experience in the transportation industry including Chassis Technology, Terminal Automation, Rail and Truck Operations building scalable enterprise systems that process millions of transactions every day, serving tens of thousands of users.