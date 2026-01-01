Vidushi Bansal Product Manager

In the digital realm, living in the cloud,

As an IBM product manager, I'm proud.

It's all about control, managing your cloud,

Don't let the expenses get too loud.

Cost optimization, it's a strategic approach,

Balance performance and expenses, that's no hoax.

Finops is the key, it's the secret sauce,

We'll eliminate waste, without a pause.

So if you need assistance, I'm here to guide,

Together we'll optimize, reach the sky.

I'm a Finops advocate, making it clear,

Eliminating waste, let's conquer that frontier.