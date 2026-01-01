Vidhyashree Krishnamurthy Senior Security Consultant

Vidhya is a Data Security professional with over 9 years of experience working across enterprise IT and database security environments. She has hands-on experience in implementing and supporting data security controls across platforms such as Oracle, SQL Server, MongoDB, and Snowflake.

Her work focuses on strengthening data protection through access control, audit logging, and improving visibility of sensitive data across systems. She has contributed to defining security practices and supporting implementation efforts aligned with organizational standards.

Vidhya is particularly interested in data-centric security, emerging risks in modern data platforms, and practical approaches to improving security posture in real-world environments.