Venkatramanan Vijayan Security Architect, IBM

Experienced Security Architect with over 12 years of experience designing and implementing security solutions for organizations. Proven ability to identify security threats and vulnerabilities, and develop and implement effective risk management strategies. Designed and developed in-house tools and processes to incorporate security standards. Skilled in developing and maintaining relationships with stakeholders and communicating complex security concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences. Experience in a leadership role overseeing the design, development, upgrades, and maintenance of a complex DevOps platform.