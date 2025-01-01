Venkatraman Ramakrishna Senior Researcher

Venkatraman Ramakrishna is a Senior Researcher in the Security of GenAI research department at IBM Research-India and an IBM Quantum Ambassador. He is currently researching agile security frameworks for digital labor and AI agentic workflows. His past research was focused on distributed ledger and blockchain interoperability, and he is presently still involved in creating interoperability standards at the IETF. He has developed enterprise blockchain solutions and co-authored a book on Hyperledger Fabric development, currently in its second edition, titled "Blockchain with Hyperledger Fabric: Build decentralized applications using Hyperledger Fabric 2". Ramakrishna holds a B.Tech with Honours from IIT Kharagpur and an MS and PhD from UCLA, all in computer science. Before joining IBM Research, he was a member of the Bing Infrastructure team in Microsoft, building reliable service deployment software.