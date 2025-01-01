Uman Ahmed Mohammed Technical Architect - Cloud Platforms, Hybrid Cloud, Migration & Modernization

Uman Ahmed Mohammed has over 20 years of experience architecting and enabling hybrid cloud, multicloud, private cloud, and on-premise platforms that are modern, scalable, and secure. He focuses on platform architecture and engineering, migration and modernization, and strategic infrastructure automation that enables cloud-native, AI-ready platforms for clients across BFSI, retail, consulting, and cybersecurity. Uman contributes to several IBM thought-leadership initiatives as an IBM Redbooks Co-Author and IBM Think Blog Author. He is an IEEE Senior Member and serves as the IEEE ENCS Vice-Chair for the Robotics & Automation Society. His work has been recognized with the IEEE ENCS 2025 Outstanding Professional Achievement Award and as an IBM Open Innovation Community (OIC) Rockstar Contributor, reflecting his impact on both engineering and the broader professional community. Uman holds certifications across NVIDIA, AWS, Oracle, IBM, Red Hat, and VMware, and continues to support the engineering community as an independent researcher, code contributor, and technical reviewer.