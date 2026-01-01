Toral Dasgupta Saha GTM & Strategy Lead - Application Migration & Modernization Services

Toral Dasgupta Saha specializes helping customers leverage cutting edge technologies such as AI for enterprise transformation. With 16 years of IT services experience, she leads strategic initiatives for IBMs global automation and innovation offerings, drives transformation agendas, and has previously managed Consumer Industry strategy, engaging global clients on deals and PoVs. As a former Chief-of-Staff to the IT Services Delivery head, she advanced technology practices, capability building, and cross-BU programs. She holds a Master's degree in Computer Science and a Diploma from Harvard Business School.