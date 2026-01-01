Ting Li

Sr. Solution Architect

Ting Li is a Senior Solutions Architecture Specialist with more than 20 years of experience in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and enterprise technology. Before joining HashiCorp, she spent over a decade at Microsoft helping enterprise customers drive digital transformation and modernize technology platforms.

A recognized speaker and author, Ting has presented at Microsoft TechEd, HashiCorp webinars, and industry events worldwide. She is passionate about sharing insights on cloud infrastructure, security, automation, and platform engineering.

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