Tim Jones Partner - IBM ModernSystems

Tim is an IBM Partner leading IBM ModernSystems, helping organisations to maximise their investment in critical legacy applications through transformation to modern operating environments, ensuring they remain competitive and ready to take advantage of new and emerging technologies.

With more than 30 years’ IT experience, Tim has a strong track record in business growth and developing high-performing teams who are positioned to succeed. His experience covers a broad range of competencies, including general management, sales and marketing, solution delivery, P&L control and M&A. He is a specialist in Application Modernisation and in delivering transformative solutions to Enterprise and SME markets that span both private and public sectors.