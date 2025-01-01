Thomas Hinsch Lead Client Partner

Thomas has more than 20 years of consulting experience, including over a decade at IBM supporting clients in the automotive industry. Throughout his career, he has worked at the intersection of business and technology, helping organizations bridge strategy with execution.

As a Client Partner, Thomas has led numerous innovative, future-oriented engagements, consistently focusing on delivering excellence and positioning his clients at the forefront of their industries. A passionate leader, he is dedicated to driving digital transformation and enabling businesses to thrive in an evolving technological landscape.