Suzanne Livingston Vice President, Product Management, IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Suzanne Livingston is the Vice President of IBM watsonx Orchestrate and leads product management, engineering, design, and partner ecosystem growth. Previously, she was Vice President of IBM Asset Lifecycle Management, overseeing global teams developing technologies like generative AI and IoT monitoring. With a career rooted in IBM Research, Suzanne has transformed innovations into billion-dollar product portfolios, including blockchain and supply chain transparency. She holds a Master’s in Engineering and Management from MIT, where she mentors aspiring entrepreneurs and product managers. Suzanne is passionate about user-focused solutions and aligning design and engineering around impactful product strategies.