Susheel Gooly CTO Hybrid Cloud Services NCEE

Susheel Gooly is a Senior Enterprise Architect, has been in the IT Industry for over 20 Years, working in multiple regions of the world, from Europe, North Africa and multiple French Territories. He focuses on transforming Enterprise clients' Legacy systems into Digital Enterprises for speed and agility of the business to the Cloud.

Susheel Gooly is an expert in IT Optimization , Automation and Cloud Transformation Techniques to make clients save labor and capital expenditure by helping the business embrace Hybrid Cloud and Cloud native technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning..

Susheel Gooly has extensive experience in Banking, Airline and Retail industries as he has been the Chief Architect on large Banks, Telcos and Airlines around the world and recently in the AP region where he has been staying for the last 10 years. He currently works at IBM Consulting based in Netherlands as the Hybrid Cloud CTO / Practice Leader for the Northern & Central Europe.