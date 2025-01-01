Suresh Krishnamoorthi Senior Product Management

Suresh drives IBM Cloud Data Storage areas around our Data Transfer Solutions and Data Storage Solution Plays around Object Storage, as well as new areas around Cyber Storage, AI with Watsonx and Digital Media Storage Solutions. Suresh collaborates with our Cloud Product Management and COS DevOps teams in India and WW by engaging with our WW sales and eco-system teams to drive our Data Storage growth with Customers, GSIs, and Partners.

Suresh has nearly 27 years of work experience (22 years in IT) with WW Companies like Oracle, Verizon, Reliance, and Nokia. He has a Master of Science degree along with an Engineering degree and a MBA. He has been involved in Product management for products like Oracle Collaboration Suite, Verizon Fios TV, Nokia phones life cycle management along with experience in establishing productive and efficient teams for Cloud, DevOps, Product management, Application development and Production support. Suresh’s hobbies include listening to music, current affairs, travel and coaching/mentoring young minds to adapt to the new age tech trends.