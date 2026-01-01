Suraj Kumar Director, Product Management

Suraj Kumar leads product management for IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration. He has more than two decades of experience leading enterprise SaaS, cloud, and AI-driven software portfolios across startups and Fortune 500 companies.

Suraj has built and scaled innovative product portfolios, helped organizations modernize legacy platforms, transition to SaaS and cloud-native models, and adopt AI-first strategies. His expertise spans API management, iPaaS, analytics, agentic AI, cloud platforms, product strategy, M&A, marketplaces, open-source innovation, and private equity-led value creation.

He is passionate about building human-centered AI products that are powerful, intuitive, and designed to deliver measurable business impact. Known for combining strategic vision with hands-on execution, Suraj has led global teams across geographies, built high-performing cultures, and driven product innovation at scale.