Sumanto Chatterjee Partner & Global Strategy Leader - IBM Application Operations

Sumanto Chatterjee is a highly accomplished IT leader with 29 years of experience in software services, starting from software development and growing through project management, business analysis, product definition, business development, account management and practice leadership. He currently serves as the global strategy leader for the 7 billion dollar Application Management Services business at IBM Consulting, shaping its direction and transformation worldwide. Previously, he led global margin expansion programs and the AMS Practice for Custom Technologies, enabling secure management of custom applications across hybrid multicloud environments and building capabilities for 20,000 professionals. An IBM Certified Executive, Complex Program Manager and Executive Project Manager, he combines top-down problem solving, people-first leadership, and a passion for nurturing creative, self-directed teams, underpinned by a B.Tech in Computer Science and Technology from the University of Calcutta and executive education from IBM, Tuck and eCornell.