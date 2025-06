Suhas Kashyap Sr. Product Manager, InstructLab for watsonx.ai

Suhas Kashyap is a Sr. Product Manager for watsonx.ai. During his tenure at IBM, he has driven innovation across various divisions. His achievements have resulted in new product launches in AI on IBM Z and DevOps. Suhas has also been a developer, Architect and DevOps Engineer. His current responsibilities include bringing in the InstructLab technology into watsonx.ai