Sudharshan Narasimhan Vasudeva Software Engineer, Squad Technical Lead, IBM

Sudharshan Narasimhan Vasudevan is an Advisory Software Developer in the IBM Automation area of IBM Software, located in the Research Triangle Park, Durham, NC, USA. Sudharshan holds a Bachelor’s (BS) degree in Computer Science and Engineering and a Master’s (MS) in Computer Science from The University of Texas at Dallas. He possesses nearly a decade of experience as a full-stack developer, showcasing extensive technical proficiency across a range of skills. He has played a vital role in all phases of software development, from design through to delivery and maintenance.