Sudharshan Narasimhan Vasudeva

Sudharshan Narasimhan Vasudevan is an Advisory Software Developer in the IBM Automation area of IBM Software, located in the Research Triangle Park, Durham, NC, USA. Sudharshan holds a Bachelor’s (BS) degree in Computer Science and Engineering and a Master’s (MS) in Computer Science from The University of Texas at Dallas. He possesses nearly a decade of experience as a full-stack developer, showcasing extensive technical proficiency across a range of skills. He has played a vital role in all phases of software development, from design through to delivery and maintenance.