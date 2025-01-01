Subhra Sinha Product Manager, Sterling Intelligent Promising

As a Product Manager at IBM, I define the roadmap and strategy for Sterling OMS, with a focus on Sterling Intelligent Promising. I am responsible for shaping the product vision, aligning it with customer needs, and driving the delivery of scalable solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency. I am passionate about leveraging AI/ML technologies to optimize and future-proof business processes.

Prior to IBM, I held senior leadership role at Manhattan Associates, where as Senior Manager, R&D, I led innovation in supply chain solutions through a blend of technical expertise and strategic leadership. At SAP, I was part of the SAP CX CRM solutions team, delivering cloud-based products that improved customer experiences.

I am always eager to explore new technologies and drive impactful solutions that create real value for customers and businesses.