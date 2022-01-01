Steven Eliuk VP of Product Management and Development, IBM Data Intelligence

Steven Eliuk serves as the Vice President & CTO of AI, Governance, and Data for Software Development at IBM, where he leads a global team committed to delivering innovative AI and data management solutions to clients across diverse industries. With over 15 years of expertise in AI, data science, and distributed computing, Steven holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and is a certified thought leader in AI and Data Science.Passionate about instilling trust, transparency, sustainability, and ethics in AI, Steven contributes as an AI Ethics board member for Software and is the executive sponsor for IBM's AI and Data Science Profession and Certification program. His leadership extends globally, having played a significant role in the AI Governance initiative as an Executive Fellow at the World Economic Forum. His mission is to empower IBM and its clients to harness AI for meaningful impact and innovation.

Throughout his career at IBM, Steven has been instrumental in driving technical advancements in AI governance and data strategy. His work has included developing unified AI platforms, optimizing AI lifecycle management, and enhancing enterprise AI readiness across business units. His efforts in automation and sustainable AI have showcased significant improvements in AI transparency and governance, emphasizing IBM's commitment to responsible AI usage.Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Steven continues to advocate for ethical AI practices while collaborating on strategic AI and data science innovations to address critical enterprise challenges.