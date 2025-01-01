Steve Kim Program Director, Design

Steve Kim builds AI agent experiences that people can trust. At IBM, he leads design for watsonx Orchestrate, working closely with product and engineering teams to transform complex enterprise needs into clear, usable workflows. Over the past 15 years, Steve has grown and coached global design teams of 50+ members, consistently linking design to measurable business outcomes.

His current focus is on multi-agent orchestration and end-to-end workflow design for hybrid enterprises. Steve’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including Red Dot (Service Design & UX) and iF Design awards. Beyond IBM, he teaches at NC State and mentors emerging design leaders, sharing his passion for design, innovation, and human-centered AI.