Stefan Liesche IBM Distinguished Engineer, CTO IBM Z Hybrid Cloud Modernization, watsonx Code Assistant for Z

Stefan Liesche, an IBM Distinguished Engineer and Chief Technology Officer for IBM's Hybrid Cloud Modernization on LinuxONE and IBM Z, leads a cutting-edge team dedicated to revolutionizing application modernization through generative AI assistance and program analytics. With over two decades of experience as a technologist and global technical leader, Stefan has spearheaded groundbreaking innovations that have redefined the boundaries of Exceptional User Experiences and user experience integration on open solutions.