Sriram Gururajan Security Services Manager

Over the past 13 years, Sriram Gururajan has worked at the intersection of cybersecurity, infrastructure, and connected technologies—helping secure everything from government data centers to large-scale telecom IoT platforms. Starting with solution architecture for public sector data centers, he has designed secure, high-availability environments and later led IoT initiatives focused on building scalable and resilient systems. Today at IBM, his work centers on zero-trust principles, segmentation strategies, and identity-driven controls, while his writing reflects practical lessons from the field on securing modern, distributed infrastructures.