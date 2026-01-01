Over the past 13 years, Sriram Gururajan has worked at the intersection of cybersecurity, infrastructure, and connected technologies—helping secure everything from government data centers to large-scale telecom IoT platforms. Starting with solution architecture for public sector data centers, he has designed secure, high-availability environments and later led IoT initiatives focused on building scalable and resilient systems. Today at IBM, his work centers on zero-trust principles, segmentation strategies, and identity-driven controls, while his writing reflects practical lessons from the field on securing modern, distributed infrastructures.