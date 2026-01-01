Sreelesh Jayaraman Technical Consultant for Threat Detection Response & Intelligence

Sreelesh is a seasoned Cybersecurity professional with proficiency in the field of Threat Detection Response & Intelligence, and Data Security & Privacy. He has over 8 years of experience and have led complex cybersecurity engagements for clients. He has hands on experience with Qradar, Google SecOps SIEM tools for logs monitoring and analysis, using Service Now ticketing tool for incidents response, identifying and mitigating threats, participating in investigations, and proposing process improvements.

He is a cybersecurity evangelist and a change agent known for his ‘growth mindset’. Sreelesh believes in driving value for clients through co-delivery and co-creation models to build maturity in people, processes, and technology for their managed security solutions.

Sreelesh, A self-motivated achiever stands out with his creative thinking, logical and resourceful approach to problem-solving, decision-making, relationship building along with management skills and his commitment to enable the next generation cybersecurity workforce. Member of CSA Bangalore Architects forum."