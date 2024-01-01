Sreejit Roy Senior Partner - Service Line Leader, IBM Consulting

A professional career of over 25 years spanning Manufacturing, Business Consulting & IT Services, Sreejit brings with him significant experience in supporting global clients in their transformation journey.He is currently Global Application Build & Modernization leader where he is responsible for building the book of business for Application development & Application modernization, for both cloud & non-cloud. He is also the Global Offering leader for “Green IT”, a sustainability offering for improving ESG posture of IT landscape.