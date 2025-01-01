Souvik Khamaru Executive Security Consultant, EMEA Cloud Security Center of Competency

Souvik has over 23 years of experience with a strong background in cyber security technology architecture and consulting with several top tier organizations across UK and EU. In his current role, he is responsible for heading IBM’s engineering and development of multi cloud security solutions, use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for enhancing cybersecurity defenses, potential AI-driven security solutions, such as anomaly detection, behavior analysis, and automated threat response.