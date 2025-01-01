Simon Seagrave Director of OpenShift Product Marketing

Simon is a seasoned technologist with over 25 years of experience in enterprise IT and cloud technologies. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, he currently serves as a Senior Principal Product Marketing Manager for Red Hat OpenShift.

Before moving into product marketing, Simon built a deep technical foundation as an enterprise administrator and technical architect, working with leading companies across the finance, media, and oil and gas industries. His hands-on experience designing and managing complex infrastructure environments informs his current work bridging technical capabilities with business needs.

Simon is a strong advocate for the role of technology in driving innovation and efficiency. Beyond his work at Red Hat, he remains active in the enterprise IT community through publications, forums, and industry events.