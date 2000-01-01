Simon Ravenscroft Senior Product Manager, Turbonomic, IBM

Simon is a seasoned professional in the IT industry grounded by providing technical customer support on Unix, networking and storage with NCR in the 1990s, delivering network and application performance management solutions to top tier customers in the 2000's before focusing on automation and integration solutions at Opalis (acquired by Microsoft) during 2010's. Today, Simon is the product owner of the on-premises private cloud features of the application resource manager product at IBM Turbonomic.