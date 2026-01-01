Siddhi Doshi Full Stack Developer

I’m a full-stack developer working in in AI/ML and Conversational AI systems. I focus on building intelligent chat assistants and full-stack applications using Langgraph, React, MCP servers, TypeScript, and Node.js. My work spans AI-powered conversational interfaces, platform web components, RAG-based systems, and modern frontend development. Prior to my current focus, I have worked across multiple full-stack projects, gaining extensive experience in DevOps observability and collaborative, cross-functional engineering.